Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.39% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 162,192 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,560.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 191,983 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,462,000 after buying an additional 210,749 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.80. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,890 shares of company stock worth $2,020,157 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.