Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.35% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the second quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 430.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the second quarter worth $213,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

