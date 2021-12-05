Terracoin (TRC) Trading Up 21.1% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $563,196.70 and approximately $844.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,305.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.02 or 0.00933688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.66 or 0.00249780 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003165 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

