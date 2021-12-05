Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to announce sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.46 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $16.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

