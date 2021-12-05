Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Lowered by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 3.1% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $193.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

