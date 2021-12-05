TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Holdings Decreased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,078 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of TG Therapeutics worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $17,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $15.64 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

