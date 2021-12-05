The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,518 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

