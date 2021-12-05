The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. Barclays boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

NYSE:SJM opened at $128.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.