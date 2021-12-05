The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.04. Manitowoc posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 392.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at about $41,604,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 50.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at about $1,464,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,963. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $680.83 million, a P/E ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

