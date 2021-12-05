Thingschain Tops 1-Day Volume of $35.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $28,549.25 and $35.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,792.60 or 0.99684768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00049145 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00035336 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.99 or 0.00804938 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

