Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 16,352 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,932 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ opened at $105.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.83. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.