Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 3,494 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.26% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $15,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.94.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.63 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.