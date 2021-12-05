Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 42,737 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.21% of Hill-Rom worth $15,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 52.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,787 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 420.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 812,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC opened at $155.68 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.34 and a 1-year high of $156.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

