Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 16,050 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.35% of Wintrust Financial worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.52. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $97.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.94.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

