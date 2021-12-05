Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 163,015 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1,214.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,433 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,015 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.35% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.28.

TCBI opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $62.96.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Julie L. Anderson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.41 per share, for a total transaction of $241,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Browning bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

