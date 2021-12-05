Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 31,026 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Newmont were worth $13,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.3% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 5.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Newmont by 2.9% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,204,255. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

