Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.17. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $159.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

