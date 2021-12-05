Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,305,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 210,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,256,000 after purchasing an additional 217,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,386,000 after purchasing an additional 161,038 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,022,000 after purchasing an additional 292,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,028,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.01.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

