Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after acquiring an additional 579,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,065,000 after acquiring an additional 163,990 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after acquiring an additional 80,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $80.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.