Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.98% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 309.3% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $42.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $53.07.

