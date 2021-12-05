Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 578.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,636 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $39,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

