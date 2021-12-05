Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1,578.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,146 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.40% of Papa John’s International worth $15,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 26.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA opened at $124.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

