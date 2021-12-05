Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $11.76 Million Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,382 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.30% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,436,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,135,000 after buying an additional 109,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,888,000 after buying an additional 2,472,817 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,819,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,481,000 after buying an additional 309,822 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after buying an additional 2,145,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,223,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after buying an additional 130,665 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,083. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

