Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12.08 Million Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,355 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.50% of Bally’s worth $12,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $715,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 15,678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after buying an additional 658,167 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,184,000 after purchasing an additional 702,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 105,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bally's alerts:

NYSE:BALY opened at $37.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 2.34.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Capp bought 5,500 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.