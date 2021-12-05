Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12.65 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.80. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.