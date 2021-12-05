Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12.98 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Essex Property Trust worth $12,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 137.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,377 shares of company stock worth $25,774,457. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.53.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $336.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.79 and a 12 month high of $357.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

