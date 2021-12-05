Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $13,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 115,288 shares during the last quarter.

HDV opened at $96.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $100.48.

