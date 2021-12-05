Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $14.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,025 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $14,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $160.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $126.83 and a one year high of $178.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

