Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $14.51 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of WEC Energy Group worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $492,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 311.2% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $91.17 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average of $92.22.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEC. Mizuho raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

