Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $15.62 Million Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 116.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 159,328 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.40% of EPR Properties worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 40,639 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

EPR stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 345.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

