Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.59% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 505.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 184,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.