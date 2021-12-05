Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,807 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of RenaissanceRe worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.38.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $162.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -64.04 and a beta of 0.53. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.31 and a 200-day moving average of $151.59.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -56.92%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian D. Branagan bought 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.