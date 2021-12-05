Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,562 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.81% of Immunocore worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

IMCR opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Immunocore Holdings plc has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $61.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

