Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Moderna were worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Moderna by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 96.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth $52,529,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $6,711,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 426,250 shares of company stock worth $145,105,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $306.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.30. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.