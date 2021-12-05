Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $117.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.68.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,457. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

