Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $15.47 Million in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 777,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,472,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.51% of First Advantage as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

In other news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

