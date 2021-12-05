Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,625,000 after buying an additional 792,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,674,000 after buying an additional 181,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,704,000 after buying an additional 264,444 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Republic Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,046,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,140,000 after buying an additional 304,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $135.40 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

