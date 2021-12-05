Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,060 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.60% of Service Properties Trust worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 85,581 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 83,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 104.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 182,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 93,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

SVC stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.32. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

