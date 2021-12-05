Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,706,327 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of ON Semiconductor worth $13,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ON opened at $64.05 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ON shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

