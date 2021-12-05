Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 366,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,641,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.47% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15,556.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $975,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,430.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the period.

COMT opened at $34.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $38.36.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.