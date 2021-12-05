Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 14,484 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FICO opened at $381.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.71.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

