Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 2,697 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.48% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,105,000 after acquiring an additional 119,310 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 180,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 168,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $47.34 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.