Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 89,830 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,830 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.01% of Sierra Wireless worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 117.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 46.9% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 215,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 68,731 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $604.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.14. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

