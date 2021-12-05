Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases New Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 301,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,098,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.51% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of FEZ opened at $44.81 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

