Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 220,109 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 220,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,986,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.25% of Progyny at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,009,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,353,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,571,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,790 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 564,403 shares of company stock valued at $33,489,762. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

PGNY opened at $47.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.