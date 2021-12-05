Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after buying an additional 317,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after acquiring an additional 290,957 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after acquiring an additional 187,059 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $115.88 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $78.56 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.