Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,564 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.41% of Ameris Bancorp worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 244,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 64,520 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 106,177.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $48.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.