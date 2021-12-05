Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 114,538 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of Nordstrom worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 504.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

