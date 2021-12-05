Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 105,861 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,861 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.69% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.59%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

