Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,161,647 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,161,647 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of Ziff Davis worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 99,252.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 37,706.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZD shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.59 and its 200 day moving average is $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.06. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

